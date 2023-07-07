| Telangana One More Park To Be Developed At Gollapadu Channel Area In Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar releasing oil balls in drains in Khammam on Friday to stop breeding of mosquitoes

Khammam: One more park would be developed at Gollapadu channel area in the city, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Khammam Municipal Corporation has already developed 10 parks in the area and at the request of people another park would be developed at Prakash Nagar in Gollapadu channel area, the minister said.

He visited the 29th and 30th municipal divisions in the city as part of his ‘Vada Vada Puvvada’ public interaction programme on Friday. He inspected the facilities at Professor Jayashankar and talked to the walkers.

Ajay Kumar made door to door visits to the houses in the divisions inquiring about their problems. He checked the quality of drinking water being supplied through Mission Bhagiratha and asked a resident whether water was being supplied regularly.

The residence told the minister water was being supplied regularly. The minister directed the municipal officials to take up repair works of the incomplete side canals and prepare proposals for CC roads and side canals where necessary.

The minister said that all the necessary facilities were provided to the people, CC roads and CC drains have been laid in every street with VDF technology. SUDA Funds worth Rs 12 crore and SDF funds worth Rs 50 crore allocated for constructing CC roads wherever required.

Ajay Kumar told people to be vigilant and to prevent the spread of mosquitoes and diseases by avoiding storage of water in old coolers, plastic items, vases and other unused items at home. He released oil balls in drains to stop breeding of mosquitoes.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, assistant Commissioner Mallishwari, Municipal EE Krishna Lal, Public Health EE Ranjith and others were present.