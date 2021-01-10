Free medical camp held in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Karimnagar: A free medical camp was organised at Kisan Nagar in the 3rd division of Karimnagar town on Sunday. Local corporator Kamsala Srinivas with the help of Dr DN Rao organised the medical camp wherein multivitamin tablets were distributed to about 400 local residents.

Inaugurating the camp, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Valluru Kranthi said that in the wake of the people being infected by various diseases, multivitamin tablets would help to enhance body immunity power.

The tablets would work as immunity boosters if two tablets were consumed per day according to the advice of doctors. She appreciated Dr DN Rao, Dr Venkat Reddy, Dr Venkateshwarlu for organising such a wonderful programme. TRS leader Pendyala Mahesh and others participated in the medical camp.

