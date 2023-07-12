Free power for farmers: BRS protest continues in Sangareddy

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said Revanth Reddy had hinted at the Congress bringing back the old days to the farming fraternity when the farmers used to struggle due to lack of sufficient power supply.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Sangareddy: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is continuing its protests against Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy’s comments on the 24X7 free power supply.

BRS leaders and cadre led by Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy staged a protest on the Mumbai-Hyderabad highway at Isnapur on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said Revanth Reddy had hinted at the Congress bringing back the old days to the farming fraternity when the farmers used to struggle due to lack of sufficient power supply.

The Congress would discontinue most of the welfare schemes launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who had uplifted the lives of the poor by coming up with so many welfare schemes. The Congress would push them into misery again if it was voted to power, he said.