Govt employee killed in road mishap in Adilabad

The incident occurred at Dubbaguda village in Adilabad mandal along the Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway 44. T

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 05:18 PM

Adilabad: A 51-year old employee of the Panchayat Raj department died on the spot when the car in which he along with his wife were travelling crashed into a lorry at Dubbaguda village in Adilabad mandal on Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway 44 on Monday.

Adilabad police said PV Govinda Raju, a senior assistant with the PR department, received fatal injuries when the car hit the lorry.

His wife Madhavi survived with minor injuries. Raju was a resident of Ramnagar in the town.

The couple was on their way home from Jamdapur in Adilabad at the time of the accident.

Raju is survived by a son and daughter. A case was registered. Investigations were taken up.