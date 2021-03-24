Freedom run held on grand scale across Telangana

Union government is organising Freedom Run to commemorate 75 years of Independence for 75 weeks across the country in the name of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Karimnagar: Freedom run was organised on a grand scale in all district headquarters of the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Wednesday morning.

The Union government is organising Freedom Run to commemorate 75 years of Independence for 75 weeks across the country in the name of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. In Karimnagar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson along with Collector K Shashanka and Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy flagged off the run at collectorate helipad grounds in the morning. It reached to SRR college grounds by passing through Prathima Multiplex, Telangana Chowk, R and B guest house and district court.

Additional collector GV Shyamprasad Lal, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and others participated in the run. Jagitial collector G Ravi along with Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma flagged off the run at mini stadium in Jagitial town.

They also participated in the run, which again reached the mini stadium by passing through the new bus stand, and tower circle. Additional collector B Rajesham, Additional SP Suresh, RDO Madhavi and others took part in the event.

In Peddapalli, Collector Dr S Sangeetha started a 2k run at junior college grounds and in Rajanna-Sircilla SP Rahul Hegde participated in the run held in the town.

Officials take part in event in Sangareddy

District Collector M Hanumantha Rao, Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy and other officials participated in the Freedom Run in Sangareddy organised by the District Youth wing as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav on Wednesday.

In Siddipet District, Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis, Additional Collector S Padmakar, Market Committee Chairman Pala Sairam, Municipal Commissioner KV Ramana Chary, Superintending Engineer (Transco) Karunakar and others have participated in the Freedom Run.

In Medak district, Collector S Harish and other officials took part in the event.

Official urges public to participate in Run

Adilabad/Mancherial: Additional Collector A David said that everyone must protect the freedom achieved with the help of sacrifices of several martyrs. He flagged off the ‘Freedom Run’ and took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, David urged public to participate in Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav programme, being observed by both State and Central government for a period of 75 weeks to celebrate the completion of 75 years of independence to the country. He stated that the event would inculcate patriotism among citizens.

Adilabad municipal chairperson Jogu Premender, Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar, District Educational Officer Dr Ravinder Reddy, District Youth Services and Sports Officers Venkateshwarlu, District Olympic Association president Baluri Govardhan Reddy were present.

Meanwhile, Mancherial Collector Bharati Hollikeri and DCP Uday Kumar Reddy flagged off Freedom Run and participated in the event conducted from IB Chowk to Zilla Parishad High School in Mancherial district headquarters. District Welfare Officer Rauf Khan and a large number of employees of various departments participated in the run. Nirmal Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui also took part in the event.

A large number of youngsters, sportsmen, physical education teachers took part in the run that passed through important junctions of the town.

Youth take part in large numbers in Warangal

Warangal Urban: People should not forget the sacrifices of freedom fighters who fought for the Independence of the country, said District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu here on Wednesday.

A ‘Freedom Run’ event has been conducted in the city as a part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Speaking after flagging off the run at JNS grounds in Hanamkonda along with Warangal police commissioner P Pramod Kumar, Rajiv Gandhi called upon the people to commemorate the sacrifices of the martyrs and strive to fulfill their dreams. Officials, college students, youth and others have enthusiastically participated in the run from JNS Ground to Ashoka Chowrasta to Police Commissionerate to Ambedkar Junction and JNS Ground. DCP K Pushpa, ACP M Jithender Reddy, District Youth and Sports Officer Ashok Kumar and others attended the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .