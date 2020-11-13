Fresh pugmarks indicate killer tiger moving towards Maharashtra

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: The Forest Department which intensified its search for the tiger that attacked and killed a tribal youth at Girelli forest area of Rebanna Range in Asifabad division, have found fresh pugmarks of the tiger indicating that the feline has moved towards Penchikalpet Range of Kagaznagar division bordering Maharashtra.

According to Chief Wildlife Warden R Sobha, a detailed study of the pugmark showed that they were of a tiger which is new to the area since it doesn’t match with the pugmarks of tigers moving regularly in this area and surrounding Tiger Corridor area for the last few years. “This tiger seems to have come to the area of attack from Maharashtra recently,” she said.

The Conservator of Forests, Adilabad, CP Vinod Kumar formed 7 teams each with 5 members to conduct round the clock patrolling in the limits of the 7 surrounding villages. The village sarpanches, elders and locals are cooperating with the staff and have formed teams among themselves to protect the villagers as well as livestock.

On the report of Conservator of Forests, Adilabad, the Chief Wildlife Warden, constituted a committee to deal with the tiger as per the Standard Operating Procedure issued by National Tiger Conservation Authority. The committee consists of NGOs, veterinary officers, Sarpanches and forest officials. The committee will regularly meet to assess the situation and take all possible measures to ensure safety of people and also the wild animal.

The Conservator of Forests, Adilabad, in his latest report, said that continuous tracking of the tiger indicated that it could be moving back towards Maharashtra. The 35 tiger trackers deployed by the forest department in 7 groups will continue patrolling in the forest areas and villages adjoining the forests.

