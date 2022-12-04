Friendly interaction, no transaction with fake CBI officer, says Gangula

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:37 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Sunday said he had only a interaction with Kovvi Reddy Srinivas, who was arrested by CBI on charges of posing as a CBI officer, and that there were no other transactions between them.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the Minister said that he came to know about Srinivas through one Dharmender, who is actively involved in Kapu Sangam activities. Being a Munnuru Kapu person, he felt happy hearing that Srinivas was working with the CBI. He was also told that Srinivas’s wife was an IAS officer. One week before Srinivas’s arrest, he met him at a Kapu Sangam meeting in Hyderabad and talked for about an hour with him. He has also invited Srinivas to his residence for lunch. Other than that, there were no other transactions between them, he said.

The Minister was summoned by the CBI who saw the pictures Srinivas took along with the Minister during the Kapu Sangam meeting.

Stating that the CBI officials questioned him for 20 minutes, the Minister he said he answered every question.