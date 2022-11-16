FTCCI, Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey sign MoU to facilitate trade, investments

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:24 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: Industry body FTCCI entered into a MoU with the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey to facilitate trade and investment between Telangana and Turkey.

FTCCI with support of WTC Hyderabad organised business matchmaking meetings with Turkey business delegates on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

“The Indian markets, especially Telangana, have been growing consistently and there are great opportunities to expand trade and investment. Infrastructure in Hyderabad is of global standard. It is the hub for IT and pharmaceuticals. It also houses T-Hub, the largest business Incubator. Agritech, education, IT, life sciences, pharma, real estate, energy and clean technology, aerospace and other sectors offer opportunities,” said Suresh Kumar Singhal, FTCCI Vice-President.

“We have signed the MoU with FTCCI to coordinate efforts to collect, combine, analyse, evaluate and diffuse information in relation to trade, industrial and technological cooperation and investments between India and Turkey. We both will identify obstacles in trade and economic cooperation and submit proposals to overcome them to the respective governments. We decided to collect data and information on opportunities in trade, investment and other forms of economic cooperation, and convey that to relevant companies in India and Turkey,” said Hulya Gedik, Chairperson, Turkey-India Business Council.

“Turkey is geopolitically an important hub for exports. The effort is to evaluate business cooperation, joint ventures, technology import and investments in Turkey and Hyderabad,” said Chakravarthi AVPS, FTCCI International Trade Committee Chair.

Orhan Yalman Okan, Hyderabad Turkish Consulate General, was also present.