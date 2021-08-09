FTCCI gets new vice-president

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: Industry body Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) at its second meeting of the Managing Committee unanimously elected Meela Jayadev as vice-president for the year 2021-22 of FTCCI.

Jayadev served as a managing committee member for more than one and half decades and chaired various committees of the federation.

Jayadev, the youngest son of late Meela Satyanarayana, founder and chairman of the Sudhakar Group, is managing director of Sudhakar Irrigation Systems and Director of Sudhakar PVC Products.

He is an innovator and entrepreneur with 40 years in the business and is experienced in aspects of business formation, operation, finance and management, a release said.

