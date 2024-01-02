Hyderabad: Cops book six pubs for violating rules on New Year’s Eve

The police had asked the pubs to shutdown their establishments by 1 am.
Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police registered cases against six pubs for violation of rules on New Year Eve.
The police had asked the pubs to shutdown their establishments by 1 am. However the management continued their operation beyond 1 am following which the police booked cases against them.
The police also alleged the management played loud music during the events causing inconvenience to local residents. The police are investigating.