Hyderabad: Cops book six pubs for violating rules on New Year’s Eve

The police had asked the pubs to shutdown their establishments by 1 am.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:51 AM, Tue - 2 January 24

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police registered cases against six pubs for violation of rules on New Year Eve.

The police had asked the pubs to shutdown their establishments by 1 am. However the management continued their operation beyond 1 am following which the police booked cases against them.

The police also alleged the management played loud music during the events causing inconvenience to local residents. The police are investigating.