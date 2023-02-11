Full Moon Media Productions launches a new movie featuring VJ Sunny in the lead

Talented writer Sanjay, who claims to have created a captivating tale, will debut as a director. V Jayashankarr of ‘Paper Boy’ and ‘Vitamin She’ fame will assist as the directorial supervisor.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:42 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: Full Moon Media Productions, a new film production banner, was established with the purpose of bringing out entertaining films made with rich taste and strong conviction. The banner is ready to make path-breaking movies in Telugu cinema. Its first movie was announced on Friday.

VJ Sunny, who won the ‘Bigg Boss’ title, is the lead. The actor was most recently seen in a web series titled ‘ATM’. Sivannarayana, Sailaja Priya, Saptagiri and Rekha are set to play key roles in the movie.

Speaking about the project, the production house said, “We are happy to launch the movie with VJ Sunny as the hero. The regular schedule will go on at a stretch as we plan to complete the shoot in a single schedule. We have started the production house with a vision. More details about our first movie will be revealed soon.”

Elaborating further, they said, “Talented actors and highly competent technicians have been roped in Hunt4Mint, a talent-scouting platform known for helping actors and directors from across the world network, has helped us a great deal. Through our collaboration with the platform, we are going to introduce many new talents to the film industry. And our endeavor will continue in the future.”