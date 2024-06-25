Will resign from MLC post, says Congress leader Jeevan Reddy

I never bother about personal benefits and have been working hard for the party's cause all these years, says the senior leader

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday announced that he would resign from the MLC post. Taking serious objection over the State Congress leadership’s unilateral decision in inducting Jagtial BRS MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar into the party, Jeevan Reddy said he would quit the Legislative Council post.

Despite IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas and other Congress leaders meeting Jeevan Reddy at his residence on Monday, the MLC is very upset with the State leadership.

“AICC Telangana in-charge Deepadas Munshi, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders from the party spoke to me. But I will abide by my supporters’ decision,” Jeevan Reddy said.

A few decisions concerning my constituency were taken by the State leadership without my knowledge, he said, adding “I never bother about personal benefits and have been working hard for the party’s cause all these years.”

The MLC also denied that he was joining other parties. “I have not received any calls from BJP or any other party. I have not taken any such decisions,” Jeevan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Jeevan Reddy’s decision is a setback for the Congress in Telangana, which was encouraging defections from other parties. Already local leaders from Nizamabad have openly raised objections over Banswada BRS MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy‘s entry into the party.

The Congress leaders have been claiming many BRS MLAs were evincing interest in joining the party. Considering these objections from within the party, the State leadership is now in a spot of bother.