Gadwal may soon get IT institution

The proposed institution will be on the lines of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basar

By | Published: 12:25 am 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Another major educational establishment focusing on information technology is on the cards in Telangana, with the State government planning an IT institution in Jogulamba-Gadwal district.

The proposed institution, which will be on the lines of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basar, already has a four-member expert committee being constituted to study its feasibility. The committee has recently visited Jogulamba-Gadwal town and examined 70 to 75 acres of land for the proposed institution.

“The feasibility for establishing the institution in Gadwal town is good. There is a PG centre of Palamuru University nearby. The committee will submit a report to the State Council of Higher Education, which will submit it to the government,” officials said.

According to officials, the new institution is likely to offer six-year integrated BTech programmes after Class X on the lines of RGUKT, which was established in 2008 to provide quality education in the residential system for students, particularly from rural backgrounds. Only top rural students make it to the university every year.

Presently, the university has 13 departments, including bio-sciences, chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer science and engineering, electronics and communications engineering, humanities and social sciences, metallurgical and materials engineering, mechanical engineering and a School of Management among others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .