Gain knowledge of Indian history

Aspirants need to be well-versed with history to crack the general studies paper of the competitive exams

These practice questions focusing on history will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

Bombay was given to the company in ________

(a) 1690 (b) 1661 (c) 1639 (d) 1680

Ans: b

First census survey was held in _________

(a) 1872 (b) 1882 (c) 1892 (d) 1852

Ans: a

Madras, among the British population, was known as _________

(a) Fort William (b) Fort Saint George

(c) Fort Augustus (d) All of these

Ans: b

Civil lines were established for the ________

(a) Clerks (b) Kings (c) Labourers (d) British

Ans: d

For the development of which of the following cities, Lottery Committee was made to collect funds?

(a) Bombay (b) Calcutta (c) Madras (d) Delhi

Ans: b

Lottery Committee was established in __________

(a) 1795 (b) 1800 (c) 1817 (d) 1805

Ans: c

American Civil War was started in _________

(a) 1867 (b) 1861 (c) 1835 (d) 1776

Ans: b

Gateway of India was made to welcome _______

(a) Jamshed Ji Tata (b) Premchand Raichand

(c) George V and his wife (d) Lord Dalhousie

Ans: c

Which of the following is not a correct option?

(а) Calcutta was established by the British

(b) The port of Surat declined in the 16th century

(c) There were three Presidency cities

(d) The British introduced many new architectural designs in India

Ans: b

Which of the following statements is not correct?

(a) Bombay was given to the British King as dowry

(b) The British divided cities into Black towns and white towns

(c) Lord Dalhousie officially shifted his council to Shimla

(d) Madras was developed by incorporating many surrounding villages

Ans: c

Which of the following options is correct?

(a) First census survey was held in 1881

(b) The British lived in Black towns

(c) John Lawrence officially shifted his council of Shimla in 1804

(d) Bombay was the commercial capital of colonial India

Ans: d

Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement: Where did Gandhi use Satyagraha for the first time?

(a) India (b) South Africa (c) South America (d) England

Ans: b

_______ was the moderate leader of Congress

(a) Lala Lajpat Rai (b) Bipin Chandra Pal

(c) Bal Gangadhar Tilak (d) Gopal Krishna Gokhale

Ans: d

Mahatma Gandhi called off Non-Cooperation movement in __________

(a) January 1921 (b) February 1922

(c) February 1921 (d) January 1922

Ans: b

Peasant Satyagraha at Bardoli was held in ___________

(a) 1928 (b) 1929 (c) 1930 (d) 1931

Ans: a

Dandi March brought forward _________

(a) Non-Cooperation Movement (b) Civil Disobedience Movement

(c) Quit India Movement (d) Rowlatt Satyagraha

Ans: b

Consider the following events:

1. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

2. Khilafat Movement

3. Formation of Swaraj Party

4. Arrival of Simon Commission

Correct chronological order of these events is:

(a) 1, 2, 3, 4 (b) 4, 3, 2, 1 (c) 2, 3, 4, 1 (d) 3, 4, 2, 1

Ans: a

Consider the following statements regarding the Indian freedom struggle:

(a) Mahatma Gandhi withdrew from the non-cooperation movement due to the Chauri Chaura incident

(b) Mahatma Gandhi gave his first public speech at BHU

(c) Mahatma Gandhi was arrested in 1921

(d) Nehru was the Congress president at the Lahore session

Ans: c

