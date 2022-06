Gambling den raided, 7 arrested in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:41 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) team raided a gambling den at Saifabad and caught seven persons who were found gambling. The police seized Rs. 21,380 in cash and other articles.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided a flat at Qadir Manzil apartment and found a group of persons playing three card games and gambling. All of them were taken into custody and handed over to Saifabad police. A case is booked against them.