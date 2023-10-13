Gambling goes unabated in secrete camps in Asifabad, Mancherial

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 06:24 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad/Mancherial: The banned gambling is silently taking a new form in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial districts. One can now easily indulge in the act in camps operated secretly in swanky apartments and air-conditioned rooms in broad-daylight. However, one has to pay a high ‘price’ for availing this service.

Gambling and betting is prohibited by the government of Telangana. Habitual offenders tend to commit the crime in bushes, forests and secluded places on the outskirts of a village or town to hoodwink enforcing agencies mostly at nights. They vanish from the spot soon after noticing the arrival of the policemen. A few would travel to Maharashtra where the act is allowed.

But, the modus operandi has apparently become an outdated affair. One can now visit gambling camps being organised in multi-storied apartments and luxurious houses on weekends and holidays. Certain persons are operating the camps to make a fast buck in several parts of Adilabad, Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts.

“One has to pay somewhere between Rs 3,000 and 5,000 per to participate in the act at the camps. One will get not only an opportunity to take part in the gambling, but drinks and food. You are served premium liquor plus non-vegetarian snacks. You don’t need to spend on travelling and can save time,” a source told ‘Telangana Today’

It is learnt that the operators of the camps are able to indulge in the offence by bribing top police officials every month. Low-rank policemen remain helpless even as they receive a tip off about the crime.

However, the police department is drawing flak for failing to curb the menace and for ‘indirectly’ encouraging it by accepting monthly ‘mamools’.

Sources said that a realtor and an owner of fertilizers outlet of Kagaznagar reportedly operate the gambling camps. Some government teachers are said to be organising these camps in Reddy Colony and other parts of Mancherial district centre.

The menace was exposed only when videos and photographs were leaked and widely shared on social media platforms. However, no cases were registered and no action was taken against the offenders even as persons in the videos and photographs are found to be public servants because none lodged a complaint with police.