Gandhi Hospital doctor helps woman deliver baby at Keesara market

Pregnant woman Shyamala, who visited the weekly market to make some purchases, suddenly went into labour and Dr. Arjun Raj rushed to the market and helped the woman deliver a baby girl

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: A paediatrician from Gandhi Hospital, Dr Arjun Raj helped a pregnant woman, who went into labour at the weekly Keesara market, to safely deliver a baby girl here on Monday.

The pregnant woman Shyamala, who visited the weekly market to make some purchases, suddenly went into labour. As luck would have it, Dr Arjun Raj was visiting a friend who resided very near to the Keesara market.

“Somebody alerted us that there was a woman who was experiencing labour in the Keesara weekly market. Immediately, I rushed to the market and took the help of other customers who were present in the market to help the woman deliver a baby girl. By the time I reached the spot, the woman was well into her labour,” Dr Arjun recalls.

The Gandhi hospital paediatrician also alerted the 108 ambulance service for emergency medical help. “We alerted the ambulance and shifted the mother and the infant to Keesara Government Hospital. Both the mother and infant are doing fine,” Dr Arjun said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .