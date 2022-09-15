Ganesh wins audience’s hearts with a special ‘teaser trailer’ of ‘Swathi Muthyam’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:19 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

The ‘teaser trailer’ further confirms that ‘Swathi Muthyam’ is an ideal family entertainer catering to audiences across all age groups.

Hyderabad: ‘Swathi Muthyam’, a feel-good family entertainer produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, stars Ganesh and Varsha Bollamma in the lead roles. Directed by first-time filmmaker Lakshman K Krishna, the film has music by Mahathi Swara Sagar. Commemorating the birthday of the lead actor Ganesh, the makers released a special glimpse (teaser trailer).

In the colourful glimpse, the lead pair, on the cusp of marriage, try to understand each other better. The youngster is hesitant about conveying something to his fiancé and the latter asks if he has any problem. A series of confusions later, the girl comes to a conclusion, claiming, ‘I think I know why you have been single all your life.’ The intriguing camaraderie between the lead pair grabs your eyeballs.

The ‘teaser trailer’ further confirms that ‘Swathi Muthyam’ is an ideal family entertainer catering to audiences across all age groups. The peppy background score by Mahati Swara Sagar adds bite to the glimpse. From the innocence of Ganesh to the appealing screen-presence of Varsha Bollamma, the glimpse increases our expectations from the film.

Two songs from the film ‘Nee Chaaredu Kalle’ and ‘Dum Dum Dum’ are a hit with music buffs already. Naresh, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, Harshavardhan, Pammi Sai, Sapthagiri, Goparaju Ramana, Siva Narayana, Pragathi, Surekha Vani, Sunaina, and Divya Sripada play important roles in the film too. ‘Swathi Muthyam’ hits the screens on October 5 on the occasion of Dasara.

Here’s the teaser trailer of the film:

