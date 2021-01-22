Gang arrested for forgery in Hyderabad

The arrested were identified as T Nagaraju, from Yacharam, Laxmi Narasimha Reddy from Tarnaka and Abdul Gaffar from Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police on Friday arrested a three-member gang on charges of preparing fake property documents and occupying a vacant land at Bagh Hayathnagar in Ranga Reddy district.

The arrested were identified as T Nagaraju, from Yacharam, Laxmi Narasimha Reddy from Tarnaka and Abdul Gaffar from Hayathnagar.

Police said the suspects, along with three other associates fraudulently prepared fake Aadhaar cards and other proofs and got registered the vacant land in the name of Narasimha Reddy, by impersonating A Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, the original owner. The gang was allegedly earlier involved in similar offences in LB Nagar and Hayathnagar police station limits, officials said.

