Gang held for stealing ‘Vogo’ bikes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force along with the Chikkadpally police nabbed a four-member gang of automobile thieves, who were stealing ‘Vogo’ bikes parked at Metro Stations in particular. Police recovered 38 bikes, all together worth Rs 30 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Mohd Rizwan, Mohd Yaseen and Mir Hamza, all residents of Yakutpura, and Mohd Wajeed, a receiver from Moula Ali.

Police said the gang stole the bikes from Metro stations and towed them away to secluded places and removed the GPS tracking system installed in the vehicles. They also removed the company logo and barcode board and keypad locking system.

“They then fixed manual locking systems and subsequently prepared fake vehicle registration documents and sold it to people at prices ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000,” police said.

The gang along with the seized bikes were handed over to the Chikkadpally police for further action.

