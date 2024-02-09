Gang of interstate pickpockets arrested in Khammam

The police caught and interrogated the accused who got down at Khammam railway station and were roaming around Khammam bus stand in a suspicious manner on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 09:07 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: Town ACP Harikrishna said the Khammam police arrested a gang of interstate pickpockets who used to steal valuables from passengers by hiding in crowded places like bus stands.

The seven members of the gang from Vizianagaram, NTR and Eluru districts of Andhra Pradesh confessed to police that they planned to go to Medaram Sammakka and Saralamma Maha Jatara in Mulugu district and left by train to steal the valuables and money of the devotees.

As many as 50 cases were registered against the accused.