8,025 candidates selected in mega job mela by Khammam Police

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:22 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar handed over an offer letter to a selected candidate at the mega job mela organised by Khammam police commissionerate on Sunday.

Khammam: As many as 8,025 candidates were selected for different jobs in the mega job mela organised under the aegis of the Khammam Police here.

The mega job mela was organised at SBIT engineering college in the city on Sunday. Nearly 15000 unemployed youths have registered for 8200 jobs and 150 companies participated in the mela to offer jobs. On Sunday, offer letters were given to 5025 candidates selected by various companies. The companies announced that they would hand over the appointment letters to another 3000 people in two days.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who inaugurated the job mela said it was commendable that the police department has taken up the responsibility of providing jobs to over eight thousand youths.

He appreciated Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and the staff for working tirelessly in organising the job mela in a successful manner. The role of youth was important in the country’s development and many such job fairs should be organised by police in the future, he said.

It might not be possible for everyone who has completed education to get a government job. The youth of Khammam who were excelling in their studies, should also excel in the public and private sectors as well as in business, Ajay Kumar suggested.

IT companies from across the country and abroad came forward to invest in Telangana as it was moving dynamically towards progress. Telangana was advancing beyond Bengaluru in the field of IT creating employment opportunities on large-scale.

Khammam has achieved international recognition in the field of IT. It was a matter of pride that IT Minister KT Rama Rao mentioned Khammam IT Hub to expatriate Indians during his ongoing tour in the US, the minister said.

The minister handed over offer letters to a few selected candidates. District Collector VP Gautham and Municipal Commissioner Adarsha Surabhi and SBIT chairman Gundala Krishna were present.