Shravan takes five-wicket haul at HCA A3 division league

Shravan Naidu scalped five wickets for 43 to guide Mahesh CC to a thumping 9-wicket win over Gagan Mahal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: Shravan Naidu scalped five wickets for 43 to guide Mahesh CC to a thumping 9-wicket win over Gagan Mahal in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Brief Scores:

Victory CC 202 in 38 overs (Mirza Imran Baig 3/24) bt Navjeevan Friends 67 in 21.4 overs (Sourav 5/7); Gagan Mahal 83 in 11.1 overs (Shravan Naidu 5/43) lost to Mahesh CC 85/1 in 8.5 overs (Srinivas 58no); Amberpet 247 in 34.4 overs (Sandeep Kumar 63, Mubasheer Ahmed 68) lost to Sagar 248/5 in 31.1 overs (Vikas 132, Nayeem 4/15); Royal 156/9 in 40 overs (Lavyadeep 55) lost to Sungrace 157/1 in 21.4 overs (Uttam 56no); Safilguda 175/1 in 25 overs (Suhit 75no, Harshith 68) bt Satya 99 in 20.1 overs (Sathwik 3/10); HCA A1 Division 3 Day League Championship (Day 1): Medak Dist 248 in 55.5 overs (B Hishanth 125no; M Madhukar 6/76) vs R Dayanand; Balaaji 377 in 65 overs (A Karthik Reddy 67, Ruthwik Swaraj 71, P Nilesh 71, TVS Narayana Teja 4/81) vs Khammam 27/3 in 07 overs; Hyd Bottling 294/8 in 65 overs (A Vinay 60, K Sriharsha 56no; Mohd Kayyum 4/105) vs Mahabubnagar; Warangal Dist 181 in 46.1 overs (Salman Ahmed 4/52, Asif Mansoori 5/ 58) vs Khalsa 176/1 in 41 overs (K Prajwal 77, Sarthak Bharadwaj 64 batting); Secunderabad Nawabs 180 in 42.5 overs vs Nizamabad District 191/9 in 46 overs (V Abhinav 3/29).