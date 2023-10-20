Gangula flays Rahul Gandhi for speaking lies in bus yatra

The AICC leader had repeated his old dialogue that one lakh crore corruption has taken place in the Kaleshwaram project.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:06 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar found fault with the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi accusing him of speaking lies during his bus yatra. Except reading the script prepared by someone, the congress leader was not cross-checking the facts.

The AICC leader had repeated his old dialogue that one lakh crore corruption has taken place in the Kaleshwaram project. How could one lakh crore corruption be possible when the total cost of the project was only Rs 80,000 crore? He questioned while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

During his bus yatra, Rahul Gandhi toured Kaleshwaram project areas on Thursday and Friday. He might have known the greatness of the project if he had visited the project site near Manthani. If he interacts with farmers, they may inform whether they are getting water. Was it wise on the part of the Congress leader to speak lies? He questioned. In Karnataka, Congress assured to implement five guarantees after coming to power in that state but failed to fulfil them even after five months.

Though a seven-hour power supply was promised to the agriculture sector, not even three hours power supply was being given. Though 200 units of free power was assured to each house under Gruha Jyothi, people were staging dharnas demanding the quality current.

The Karnataka government went back on its promise of providing 10 kg of rice under the Annabagya scheme. The State RTC incurred losses following the introduction of free travel for women in RTC buses under the Shakthi scheme. So far, not a single woman was provided Rs 2,000.

Reacting on Rahul Gandhi’s comments on caste census, Kamalakar said that though BC’s have been demanding for caste census for a long time, both Congress and BJP parties were least bothered about it. There was also no response to BC’s demand to increase their representation in legislative bodies and constitute a separate ministry for them. Informing that the percentage of weaker section population has enhanced in the country, he informed that people wanted political power depending on their population.