Gangula Kamalakar assures to develop parks in all divisions

Minister along with Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao inaugurated parks developed with Amruth funds in 13th and 15th divisions

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar assured to develop parks in all divisions. He also assured to dissolve the disputed park lands, which were pending in the courts, and make them available for the public by developing them. Minister along with Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao inaugurated parks developed with Amruth funds in 13th and 15th divisions on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar informed that all steps have been taken to protect municipal properties from grabbing. After 2014-15, municipal layout lands and other government lands located in corporation limits were protected. Earlier, a number of park lands were occupied illegally and taken up constructions by bringing court stays against the government. Putting an end to such kind of practice, park lands were brought back to the corporation fold by dissolving cases.

Parks lands in 40 divisions were protected and developed for the benefit of the local public. Informing that Rs 10 crore was allocated for the development of the parks, he said all remaining parks would be developed in a phased manner. Multiple school and circus ground parks would be made available for the public very soon since all works have reached the final stage, he informed.

KMC Commissioner Valluru Kranthi, Deputy Mayor Challa Swarooparani and others participated in the programme.

