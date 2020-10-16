Gangula Kamalakar promises development of Karimnagar hospital

Appreciates staff for providing best treatment to corona patients in the district

Published: 7:26 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar promised to develop the district headquarters hospital with modern facilities.

Participating in the hospital development advisory committee meeting held at the district headquarters hospital here on Friday, Kamalakar appreciated the relentless services of doctors, nurses, paramedical and other staff in providing treatment to Covid-19 patients at the hospital.

Pointed out that the focus of the entire country had suddenly shifted to Karimnagar with the detection of 10 corona positive cases on a single day on March 17, he said the number of positive cases had come down in the district. On an average, of the 2,000 tests being done in a day, about 40 persons were testing positive for the virus. “We managed to check the spread of the virus with the cooperation of medical staff, government officials and public representatives, the Minister said.

Stating that Karimnagar hospital, which was established 60 years ago, the Minister said the hospital had saved the lives of thousands of people. Besides north Telangana, patients from adjacent states such as Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh too visit the hospital for treatment, he observed.

Kamalakar said the liquid oxygen plant was set up at the hospital to overcome oxygen shortage in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Ventilators have also been arranged in the hospital. To provide corporate level treatment to children and women, Mother and Child Health Care centres were also established, he added.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Kariamnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector K Shashanka, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sujatha, Regional Medical Officer Dr Shouraiah and others participated in the meeting.

