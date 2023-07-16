Gangula Kamalakar promises to develop dust free roads in Karimnagar

Kamalakar informed to develop Karimnagar in all fronts and complete all works taken up in the town by the next elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

BC welfare minister G Kamalakar addressing press conference in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar assured to develop dust free roads in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar limits.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Kamalakar informed to develop Karimnagar in all fronts and complete all works taken up in the town by the next elections.

The tenders for Rs 157 crore worth work including Rs 132 crore of the Chief Minister’s assurance funds and Rs 25 crore works in rural areas were invited. Informing that the tending process was completed, he said that the work would start on August 15.

Various developmental works were being continued in the town.

Seeking the cooperation from the public, Kamalakar assured to develop dust free roads in Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar limits in the coming days with the cooperation of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Irrespective of political affiliations, developmental works were being taken up in all divisions and special focus was being done on link roads in the outskirt colonies, he said.

Informing that islands were already developed in all main centers in the town, he assured to complete pending islands works.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, District Libraries Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud, BRS town president Challa Harishankar and Corporators were present.

