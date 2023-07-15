Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to revive caste artisans: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar distributing cheques to caste artisan beneficiaries in Karimnagar on Saturday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that in order to revive caste artisans, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to give Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to each BC family.

The Minister distributed caste artisan cheques to 32 beneficiaries at the Collectorate auditorium here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that earlier, bankers used to ask bank guarantee to sanction loans. However, Rs 1 lakh caste artisan loan was being given to beneficiaries without any guarantee.

Stating that BC bandhu was a continuous process, he assured to provide benefit to all eligible beneficiaries made application in a phased manner. He wished the labourers to become owners by utilizing the benefit.

Moreover, every BC caste was allocated costly land in Kokapet, Hyderabad, he said.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, District Libraries Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud, Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Reddaveni Madhu and others were present.