Gangula Kamalakar wants Karimnagar smart city works to be fast tracked

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar inspecting Karimnagar smart city works near Tower Circle on Monday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar instructed officials to complete Karimnagar smart city works on fast track mode. The Minister inspected smart city work near the clock tower here on Monday. Later, he conducted a review meeting with municipal engineers, representatives of RV consultancy and contractors to discuss the progress of work at the municipal corporation office. He discussed in detail about smart city, traffic islands modernization, laying of smart roads and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that in order to develop Karimnagar as a beautiful town, various developmental works were taken up with Chief Minister assurance, DMFT, Pattana Pragathi, municipal corporation grants and smart city funds. Emphasizing the need to complete works within the time frame without compromising on the quality, he instructed officials to check the quality of smart city works regularly.

Advising the officials to focus on tower circle modernization works, he wanted RV consultancy, electricity and municipal officials to work in coordination and take steps to complete works by September by continuing works round the clock. He instructed officials to start the works of laying underground electricity cable (HDLC cable line) near tower circle. He also wanted the officials to complete the pending smart roads taken up in smart city package-1,2,3.

Talking about modernization of traffic islands, Kamalakar instructed the officials to finalize the designs of 13 islands and start work by completing technical sanction and work order process. He directed the officials to work hard to develop Karimnagar as a hygienic town. Besides providing all facilities to the local people, the town would be developed as a tourism destination, he informed. After Hyderabad, Karimnagar would be developed as a great city.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, municipal commissioner Seva Islawath, engineers, contractors and others participated in the meeting.