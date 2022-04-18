Ganja peddlers arrested in Hyderabad

Published Date - 04:45 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police arrested seven persons and seized 190 kilograms of ganja from them. The arrested persons were Nenavath Krishna (25), Boda Haithi Ram (30), Sabavat Balu (32), Nenavath Hari (26), Ramavath Rohith (21) and Ramavath Kiran (25).

LB Nagar DCP Sunpreet Singh said the gang was purchasing ganja in an organized manner from peddlers in Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh and smuggling it to Karnataka to sell it.

“On information, the gang was caught while they were smuggling ganja in a car at Meerpet,” the DCP said.

