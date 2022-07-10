Ganja worth Rs 2 lakh seized in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:03 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: A courier who was trying to board an inter-state bus with 20 kg ganja near Begumpet was caught and the contraband was seized by the city police.

According to Chandana Deepti, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, the suspect identified as Lokesh Kumawat, a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan, tried to get into a privately operated bus headed for Indore, Madhya Pradesh, with a bag at Balamrai.

Lokesh, who worked as a labourer in a chemical factory in Churu district of Rajasthan, had booked online a sleeper seat in the bus. At the boarding point, when the bus driver, Upen Singh enquired about the luggage and insisted on checking it, Lokesh attempted to flee.

On receipt of the information, a team of police rushed to the spot and caught the suspect and seized about 20 kg ganja that was wrapped in four packets and worth Rs 2 lakh, from his luggage. Two other suspects, Vikram and Lal Singh, are absconding.

On being questioned by the police, Lokesh reportedly told that he reached Hyderabad after picking up the contraband at Vijayawada and was going to Indore.