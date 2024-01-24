| Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Can Now Be Stopped In 10 Mins

‘Gastro-intestinal bleeding can now be stopped in 10 mins’

Gastroenterologists at AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli announced the successful use of Hemospray technology that stops internal gastro-intestinal bleeding in less than 10 minutes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 07:59 PM

Dr Nageswar reddy of AIG demonstrating new technology on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Gastroenterologists at AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli on Wednesday announced the successful use of Hemospray technology, a cutting-edge endoscopic spray that stops internal gastro-intestinal bleeding in less than 10 minutes, significantly improving the chances of patient’s survival from bleeding.

“With its reassuring attributes of no human or animal proteins, allergen-free formulation, and metabolic inertness, this spray represents a game-changer in ensuring both safety and efficacy in gastrointestinal interventions,” Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and Chief of Gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals, said.

The first use case of Hemospray in India was performed by Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy and Dr. Mohan Ramchandani on a-49-year-old female liver cirrhosis patient, admitted with active GI bleeding.

“The most important use-case of Hemospray would be in emergency situations, where even a resident doctor can use the device and stop the bleeding immediately and save a patient’s life,” Dr. Mohan Ramchandani,

Director, Therapeutic Endoscopy, AIG Hospitals said.