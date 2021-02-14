Gautam Gambhir expects windfall for Glenn Maxwell

Playing for Kings XI Punjab in the last season, Maxwell had a disappointing tournament scoring just 108 runs in 13 games. Maxwell has been released from the squad and he will go under hammer when the IPL auctions commences on February 18.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:07 am

Hyderabad: Australian dashing cricketer Glenn Maxwell has been an underperformer in the IPL. The last season, which was conducted in UAE due to coronavirus pandemic, too has been tough for the cricketer.

Playing for Kings XI Punjab in the last season, Maxwell had a disappointing tournament scoring just 108 runs in 13 games. Maxwell has been released from the squad and he will go under hammer when the IPL auctions commences on February 18. Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir predicted a windfall for the Australian all-rounder and said the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will buy the utility player.

“I feel Glenn Maxwell will go big under the hammer. He has not set the IPL on fire apart from one season in 2014, he has been very, very cold. People say hot and cold, but he has been very cold. There are teams who will be looking at someone like Maxwell. Surely, RCB will be looking at him. That is my personal opinion. Anything can happen at the auctions. But I feel Maxwell will go to RCB,” said Gautam Gambhir.

“And at Chinnaswamy, he has done very well. Whenever he has played at Chinnaswamy, he has won games for Australia. So, I think, Maxwell will go to RCB. Depending on how much RCB will give for him, but I feel he would go for a lot of money,” added the southpaw.