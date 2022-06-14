Gearing up for government jobs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:40 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Aspirants took part in large numbers at the awareness programme organised by 'Telangana Today' and 'Namasthe Telangana' in Parigi

Candidates preparing for job recruitment tests participated in large numbers in the free awareness programme organised by ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ at Koppula Garden-2 in Parigi on Tuesday.

Experts who addressed the participants guided them with the right direction in preparation and offered them a detailed understanding on how to gear up for the upcoming recruitment tests. The job aspirants were advised to adopt a strategy for their preparation and study the subjects accordingly. The importance of taking an overview and studying all the subjects was stressed and the candidates were told to avoid the pitfall of just concentrating on one or two subjects.

Parigi MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy, and Vikarabad District Collector, K Nikhila were the invitees for the programme which had a host of main speakers, including CSB IAS Academy Director, Balalatha Mallavarapu, and Vepa Academy Director, CS Vepa who offered tips and guidance to the participants.

The job aspirants should get rid of apprehensions and have a focused approach in their preparations. The experts also told them to read newspapers daily to keep themselves abreast with developments and current affairs, and also plan their study schedules in advance.

Parigi MPP K Arvind Rao, Namasthe Telangana Hyderabad Edition in-charge, Chirajeevi Prasad and others participated.

Competitive exams are like a battle which need right strategy: Dr Vepa

“Your preparation plan should be made with the sole aim of cracking the civil services examinations. And while preparing, whatever subjects you choose, treat them equally and allot them proper time,” said Dr CS Vepa, director, Vepa Academy in Hyderabad. Elaborating further, he asked the aspirants to have long-term and short-term planning when they set out to study, as competitive exams are like a battle and need right strategies.

Aspirants should not only try ways to sharpen their brain but also to give it some peace and rest. So, one should make a daily plan by taking into consideration questions like ‘how many hours should I study’, ‘what should be done when’, Dr Vepa shared.

Along with completing the syllabus for the day, it’s better to plan for the next day’s activity. Also, the best way to retain information is to recollect all the major points from whatever you studied through the day before you sleep as it will help make your brain sharp and remember better. That way, you’ll be letting your brain know what it is expected to do the next day. “While strict time-management should be abided by when studying, you should also take at least an hour for relaxation,” said Dr Vepa.

He further explained the 50-5-5 formula as a helpful tool for the competitive examination aspirants — one hour should be considered as a unit in which 50 minutes should be spent for study, five minutes for visualisation of the studied topic and five minutes for physical movement or relaxation.

More youngsters should do well in these tests: MLA Mahesh Reddy

Wishing that candidates from Parigi area will succeed in scoring well in the recruitment tests and land government jobs, Parigi MLA, Koppula Mahesh Reddy said, “I will be happy and satisfied if more youngsters from here do well in the tests and get a job.”

Mahesh Reddy thanked the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao for announcing the massive recruitments, which was never done before in the country, and said, “Telangana government has already taken more than 30,000 appointments and has now initiated the process to recruit for more than 80,000 jobs.”

“The Chief Minister has brought about many reforms in the education sector,” Mahesh Reddy added.

Success is ahead of fear: Mukunda Ashok

When students hear the words competitive exams, there’s always a feeling of fear that engulfs them. However, that shouldn’t be the case, feels Mukunda Ashok, Municipal Chairman, Pargi. Success is just ahead of fear, he shared. Appreciating ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’s efforts in coaching the candidates appearing for TSPSC exams, he said that it has been very useful for those who do not have jobs at present.

Reading either of the newspapers every day, especially the section dedicated to job aspirants, is more than enough for preparation, added Ashok. “Students must not miss the opportunity to read the paper thoroughly which will, in turn, help them in grabbing a good job. Dedicate six months in preparing for competitive exams and restrain from indulging in any kind of diversions,” he said.

Maintaining a calm and cool attitude, aspirants must give the majority of their time in a day to preparing for these exams. “If you work hard now, not just you but even your family can live a happy life,” he concluded.