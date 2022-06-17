General Patton has edge in Bengaluru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:21 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

File Photo.

Bengaluru: The Mangalorker-trained General Patton looks good among eleven contenders in the D Kumar Siddanna Memorial Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, 5 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Tifanny 1, Ansaldo 2, Ocean Dunes 3

2. Limited Edition 1, Russian Romance 2, Klockner 3

3. Turkoman 1, Noble Ruler 2, Lightning Flame 3

4. Aquila 1, Arrowette 2, Aldgate 3

5. General Patton 1, Wings Of Desire 2, Golden Vision 3

6. Only You 1, Muirfield 2, Only You 3

7. Star Domination 1, Embosom, Marco Polo 3

8. See My Heels 1, Baltimore 2, Benediction 3

Day’s Best: Only You.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.