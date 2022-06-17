General Patton has edge in Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Mangalorker-trained General Patton looks good among eleven contenders in the D Kumar Siddanna Memorial Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, 5 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Tifanny 1, Ansaldo 2, Ocean Dunes 3
2. Limited Edition 1, Russian Romance 2, Klockner 3
3. Turkoman 1, Noble Ruler 2, Lightning Flame 3
4. Aquila 1, Arrowette 2, Aldgate 3
5. General Patton 1, Wings Of Desire 2, Golden Vision 3
6. Only You 1, Muirfield 2, Only You 3
7. Star Domination 1, Embosom, Marco Polo 3
8. See My Heels 1, Baltimore 2, Benediction 3
Day’s Best: Only You.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.