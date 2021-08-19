Genome Foundation, FABA team up for training programme

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Genome Foundation has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), Hyderabad, to provide training to students, scientists, clinicians and medical graduates by sharing the available expertise and facilities.

The two entities will collaborate to supplement, support and strengthen their sources and provide structured modules of training, according to a press release.

Genome Foundation MD Dr KPC Gandhi welcomed students, researchers and startups to make use of the facilities and expertise available with Genome Foundation and FABA for their personal and professional development and career growth. He stressed the importance of the availability and accessibility of the latest equipment, the expertise of eminent scientists in promoting bio-entrepreneurship.

FABA executive president Prof P Reddanna said BioAsia, which is the associations’ flagship event in Hyderabad, had helped the biotechnology industry flourish worldwide.

