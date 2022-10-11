Geography at your fingertips

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

These practice questions focusing on Indian geography will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Which of the following plant is India’s largest operational onshore wind farm?

a) Jaisalmer Wind Park b) Damanjodi Wind Farm

c) Tuppadahalli Wind Farm d) Muppandal Wind Farm

Ans: d

Explanation: The Muppandal Wind Farm situated in Tamil Nadu is the largest operational onshore wind farm of India. It has a total capacity of 1,500 MW.

2. The practice of growing a series of different types of crops in the same area in sequential seasons is known as which of the following?

a) Mixed farming b) Crop rotation

c) Mixed cropping d) Cover cropping

Ans: b

Explanation: The practice of growing a series of different types of crops in the same area in sequential seasons is known as crop rotation.

3. Which of the following is the largest irrigation canal in India?

a) Indira Gandhi Canal b) Upper Ganges Canal

c) Dudhsagar Canal d) Buckingham Canal

Ans: a

Explanation: Indira Gandhi Canal is the largest irrigation canal in India. It starts from the Harike Barrage at Firozpur and terminates in the Thar Desert.

4. Which among the following is the largest aluminium plant of India?

a) HINDALCO b) BALCO c) NALCO d) MALCO

Ans: c

Explanation: The largest aluminium plant of India is the National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO). It was established in the year 1981 in the State of Odisha. It receives bauxite from the Panchpatmali mines.

5. Which among the following is the proposed rail corridor of India for running the bullet train at the initial stage?

a) Mumbai–Ahmedabad b) Delhi-Thane

c) Agra-Mumbai d) None of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is the proposed route of India for running the bullet train at the initial stage. The project is expected to be finished by 2023.

6. As per the census conducted in 2011, which of the following State has the lowest population density?

a) Kerala b) Uttar Pradesh c) West Bengal d) Bihar

Ans: B

Explanation: Bihar (1106), West Bengal (1029), Kerala (859), Uttar Pradesh (828).

7. Which of the following tag line was used as the motto for the Census of India 2011?

a) Our Census, Our Future b) Our Future, Our Country

c) Our Country, Our Census d) Our Dignity, Our Census

Ans: a

Explanation: Census 2011 was the 15th version of the Census of India since 1872. The motto of census 2011 was ‘Our Census, our future’.

8. As per the census 2011, which among the following State has the lowest literacy rate?

a) Andhra Pradesh b) Bihar c) Karnataka d) Tamil Nadu

Ans: b

9. Which of the following is the correct arrangement of the following cities in descending order as per their population size as per the census 2011?

a) Kolkata-Chennai-Mumbai-Delhi b) Delhi-Mumbai-Kolkata-Chennai

c) Mumbai-Delhi-Kolkata-Chennai d) Mumbai-Kolkata-Delhi-Chennai

Ans: c

10. Which of the following is the main occupation of the Santhals?

a) Agriculture b) Hunting c) Fishing d) Trading

Ans: a

Explanation: The main occupation of the Santhals is agriculture. 68% of the people of the Santhal community are associated with agriculture-related work. Santhals are mainly found in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Chotanagpur plateau region.

11. Khonds are the tribal community of which of the following states of India?

a) Odisha b) Tamil Nadu c) Kerala d) Gujarat

Ans: a

Explanation: Khonds are the tribal community of the state of Odisha. Hunting and gathering are the main professions of the Khond people. They speak the Kui and Kuvi languages and write them in Odia script.

12. Highest urban density is found in which of the following States of India?

a) Tamil Nadu b) Punjab c) Maharashtra d) West Bengal

Ans: a

Explanation: The highest urban density is found in Tamil Nadu (48.45% urban population).

For more questions, visit the TS BC Study Circles Telegram group https://t.me/ Ukk7l_n7wJxmMjll.

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles