Get cases settled in Lok Adalat: Justice Durga Prasad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Sangareddy: Senior Civil Judge and Mandal Legal Services Authority Zaheerabad Chairman Justice D Durga Prasad has called upon the advocates, bank officials and chit fund owners to put efforts to get the cases solved during the National Lok Adalat to be held on June 26. During an interaction with them at the conference hall in Court Complex in Zaheerabad on Thursday, Justice Durga Prasad suggested them to educate the petitioners on the need of moving to Lok Adalat instead of battling long legal battles in courts which will eventually waste the time and money. Bar Association President Dattatreya Reddy, Secretary Sanotsh Kumar Sagar, Additional Public Prosecutor Solomon, Advocates, Para Legal Volunteers and Chit Fund owners were present.