Get ready to witness some high-octane drama with ‘Mahasangamam’ episodes on Zee Telugu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:52 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: After presenting two intriguing ‘Mahasangamam’ episodes of ‘Inti Guttu’ and ‘Mithai Kottu Chittemma’, Zee Telugu is back with yet another exciting offering for its audience. The channel is all set to present two dramatic and enthralling ‘Mahasangamam’ episodes of ‘Oohalu Gusa Gusa Lade’ and ‘Gundamma Katha on July 13 and 14 from 1 pm to 2 pm, which will keep everyone hooked to their TV screens.

During the ‘Mahasangamam’ episodes, viewers will witness Manikyam (from ‘Gundamma Katha’), Jayanthi (from ‘Oohalu Gusa Gusa Lade’), and a few others preparing to perform some rituals since their village is organising a religious ceremony after the village goddess sheds tears of blood.

As a part of the ceremony, the entire village will be obligated to sacrifice all their ornaments (‘Niluvu Dopidi’) to the Goddess and all the villagers agree to do so. However, the antagonists make an attempt to play spoilsport and bring shame to Manikyam and her family in front of the villagers. How the lead jodis of both the shows avert this humiliation through a series of twists and turns forms the crux of ‘Mahasangamam’ and these high-octane episodes will keep everyone at the edge of their seats.

For the uninitiated, ‘Oohalu Gusa Gusa Lade’ and ‘Gundamma Katha’ have distinct storylines. However, both the shows aim to break societal stereotypes. Their plots are so engaging that they have gone on to build a cult-following for themselves. With enthralling and exhilarating ‘Mahasangamam’ episodes of both the shows coming up, the audience is surely in for a treat on July 13 and 14 from 1 pm to 2 pm.