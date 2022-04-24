Ghanpur SI suspended for alleged abetment to suicide of a youth

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Ghanpur (Mulugu) Sub-Inspector of police G Uday Kiran was suspended for his alleged irresponsible behaviour which led to the suicide of a youth, Pendya Prashanth of Ghanpur mandal centre. Additional DGP of the North Zone and incharge of DIG Warangal issued orders to this effect on Saturday for prompting Prasanth to commit suicide by consuming pesticide.

As a part of the disciplinary action, the SI was placed under suspension till further orders. This action was initiated based on a complaint lodged by Pendyala Srinivas, father of Prashanth, to the Superintendent of Police Surender Reddy.

In the complaint, Pendyala Srinivas said that his nephew Nippani Sravan had purchased a two wheeler availing a loan from the finance company of Mothukuri Srinivas and paid all the installments. He went to the finance company on April 10, 2022 for obtaining the no objection certificate. But the financier entered into an argument with Sravan over payment of the penalty amount and even thrashed him.

Pendyala Prasanth, who was accompanying Sravan, questioned Mothukuri Srinivas for beating and advised him to settle the matter amicably. Meanwhile, Mothukuri Srinivas lodged a complaint against Pendyala Prasanth and Nippani Sravan with the Ghanpur police on the issue. On April 11, the police summoned Pendyala Prasanth and Nippani Sravan to appear before the SI Uday Kiran.

It is alleged that the SI behaved irresponsibly and threatened them of dire consequences if they did not pay the penalty amount to the financier. Following this, the village elders went to the police station and brought them to houses promising to broker a compromise on the issue.

But the SI called both the youngsters for inquiry on the next day. Frightened by the SI’s move, Pendyala Prasanth, who suspected that the SI would beat him again, consumed pesticide. He was immediately shifted to Government Area Hospital in Mulugu, and from there to a private hospital in Hanamkonda for treatment. But he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on April 23.

