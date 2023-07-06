Ghatkesar police rescue four year-old kidnapped girl within 12 hours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: The Ghatkesar police rescued a four year-old girl who was kidnapped from near her house on Wednesday night within 12 hours and arrested the kidnapper.

The girl, Krishna Veni came out of her house at EWS colony in Ghatkesar to visit a shop when the kidnapper Suresh, who stays in the same colony, lured her with chocolates and took her away.

The girl’s parents who noticed the child had not returned for a long time, enquired around about her whereabouts. Later, the village youth joined them and started efforts to trace the girl.

On information, the Ghatkesar police formed special teams including those from IT cell and crime branch, and a photograph of the suspect was collected from the feed of surveillance cameras.

“Photographs of Suresh and the girl were shared with police stations, railway stations and bus stations. The help of auto rickshaw drivers unions was also sought. Finally, we could trace Suresh to Secunderabad and rescue the girl,” said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, DS Chauhan.

Suresh after allegedly kidnapping the girl went to Ghatkesar railway station to reach Kazipet and then took a train to Secunderabad railway station when he was caught.

Chauhan said Suresh was being questioned to know as to why he had kidnapped the child. “Questioning is going on. Fortunately, there are no injuries to the girl and the child is safe,” he said.

The Rachakonda Police Commissioner himself went to Ghatkesar and handed over the rescued child to her parents in presence of other officials. Chauhan said the Rachakonda police fixed a timeline of 24 hours to crack or detect any crime particularly against women and child.

A case is registered at the Ghatkesar police station.