Ghaziabad: Constable suspended for sexually harassing woman

By PTI Updated On - 12:07 AM, Tue - 3 October 23

Ghaziabad: A police constable was suspended for allegedly sexually harassing a woman and beating her fiance when he opposed, officials said on Monday.

The couple had come to the city to visit Sai Upvan temple in Kotwali Nagar police station area from neighbouring Greater Noida on September 16 when the incident took place, they said.

Besides constable Digamber, home guard Rakesh Kumar and an unidentified man in plain clothes are allegedly involved in the case, ACP Nimish Patil said.

When her fiancé opposed the trio, they slapped him many times and held the couple hostage for three hours, the ACP said.

A recommendation has also been sent to the concerned department to terminate the home guard in connection with molesting the woman, Patil said.

Constable Digamber and home guard Rakesh Kumar were posted at a police response vehicle.

The constable and the home guard also demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe to leave them. The couple was freed after after giving Rs 1,000 to the constable, police said, adding that the constable and home guard threatened the couple of dire consequences if they disclosed about the incident to anyone.

However, the woman finally gathered courage and approached police. Subsequently, a case was registered against the trio on September 26 under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (sexual harassment) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC.

The constable, after knowing about the police complaint against him, reached the residence of the girl to settle the matter and paid her Rs 1,000 which was extorted from her, police said.

Police are trying to establish the identity of the unknown person, ACP Patil said.