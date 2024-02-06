GHMC budget and general body meeting likely on Feb 19

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 09:16 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The general body meeting and discussions on the GHMC budget are likely to be held on February 19, after a delay of more than two months in conducting the quarterly meeting. The last general body meeting was held in August, 2023 and since then they were postponed due to assembly elections.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday held an all-party corporators meeting, where representatives from BRS, BJP, Congress, and AIMIM participated and brought forth the issues in their respective wards. In a bid to ensure that the general body meeting is productive, she suggested the corporators list out their grievances in advance so as to not have repeated questions.

Expecting the budget session of the State to be concluded by then, discussions on the yearly budget for the GHMC are also expected to be held in the same meeting. This comes after the Mayor called upon Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday, where she insisted on the introduction and approval of the budget before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, notification for the standing committee polls which lapsed its term is also expected to be released shortly.