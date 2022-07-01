GHMC conducts awareness campaigns for clay Ganesh idols

Hyderabad: To promote eco-friendly Ganesh idols, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is conducting awareness campaigns in schools. As part of the exercise, the civic body officials, along with the school management, encouraged the students to use clay idols instead of the ones made with Plaster of Paris (PoP). “The students were briefed on the harmful impacts of the PoP idols and synthetic colours on the environment. In some schools, the staff and students took a pledge that they will bring home only clay idols,” said a GHMC official.

The other environmental conservation measure taken by the corporation includes, installing clay idols in its zonal and circle offices with contact numbers of idol makers. The civic body is also coordinating with Ganesh pandals organisers and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to guide them towards eco-friendly idols. Simultaneously, the idol makers are being sensitised about the harm to the environment caused by PoP idols and synthetic colours and are being encouraged to make clay idols.

With Ganesh Chaturthi festivities scheduled to commence on August 31, The GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority have decided to distribute clay idols ahead of the festival.