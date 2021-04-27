GHMC, cops to liaise between patients, kin

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in collaboration with Hyderabad Police have decided to liaise between Covid positive patients at Government Hospitals and their relatives, who usually wait outside desperately trying to seek information related to the patient’s health status. Officials from these two line departments will coordinate and strive to become a contact between the hospitals, patients and their relatives.

Due to pressure of handling large number of Covid positive patients, quite often, doctors and other health care workers at Gandhi Hospital, District Hospital in King Kothi or TIMS in Gachibowli, find it difficult to share or spend some time with attenders of patients. To address such difficulties, in a meeting between GHMC commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday, it was decided to press into the services police personnel, who are stationed at various teaching hospitals.

“Police department and GHMC will work together and our staffers will be present at hospitals. We will coordinate with the family members of the patient,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

GHMC officials said that a lot of focus is also on sanitation and spraying of disinfectants. “We are following the government orders and putting a lot of efforts to improve sanitation and spraying activities,” GHMC commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar told Telangana Today.

GHMC’s directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management echoed the same. “Spraying of disinfectants is underway in parts of the city. On Monday disaster response teams sanitised 12 stretches in six GHMC zones. Spraying activity will continue in future too,” said Viswajit Kampati, director of EVDM.

