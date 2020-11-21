GHMC elections: Final list of polling stations out

A total of 9,101 polling stations have been constituted for the GHMC elections scheduled to be held on December 1

Hyderabad: The final list of polling stations in respect of 150 wards of the GHMC has been published by the GHMC Election Authority and Commissioner Lokesh Kumar on Saturday.

A total of 9,101 polling stations have been constituted for the GHMC elections scheduled to be held on December 1. Kondapur division has the highest number of polling stations with 99, while RC Puram division has the least number of polling stations i.e. 33.

The final list of polling stations is available in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Ward Office, Revenue Divisional Office, Tahsildar Office concerned and other offices specified by the State Election Commission, a press release said.

