GHMC elections: Liquor sales yet to hit a high!

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: Elections are when party workers usually get high, both with political spirit and with alcohol too. However, the December 1 GHMC polls, despite coming with a tight schedule, is yet to see any rise in liquor sales in Hyderabad.

And this has disappointed liquor shop owners, who were hoping to see some long queues in front of their shops soon after the elections were notified.

The disappointment is more pronounced for them, because the hangover of losses during the lockdown, when they had to remain shut March to May, is yet to go. However, barring the first few days after the shops reopened, sales have been normal and there has been no significant rise in demand, even after the winter chill began setting in.

A shop owner from Secunderabad feels candidates in the GHMC elections might be spending money judiciously this time, without splurging much on liquor for their supporters because of the financial constraints imposed by the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stringent norms enforced by the State Election Commission (SEC) and continuous vigil maintained on cash and liquor flow could be another reason for less sales, he feels, however, expressing hope that the sales might improve by this weekend once the campaign picks up.

Another shop owner said they were in a dilemma to place additional indent with the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited to get more stock and were only focusing on selling the existing stock for the time being.

Telangana Wine Dealers Association president D Venkateswara Rao said liquor sales were normal and there was no significant rise, though many had anticipated a rise in sales the wake of the elections.

Liquor worth Rs 44,700 seized

The State Election Commission (SEC) has seized about 60 litres of liquor worth Rs 44,700 during a drive conducted from November 18 to 22. Four cases of IMFL liquor were seized while Mephedrone drug, also known as MD, weighing 80 grams worth Rs 10 lakh was seized along with one kg of marijuana worth Rs 10,000.

Lacking In Spirit

• No demand for liquor this time during GHMC elections

• Wine shop owners a disappointed lot

• They hope business will increase during the weekend

• Shop owners in dilemma on placing indents due to poor sales

