GHMC elections: SEC to distribute voter slips door-to-door

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: In a move to increase voting percentage in the GHMC elections, all field-level functionaries have been directed to distribute voter slips door-to-door by Wednesday.

In an order issued here, Telangana State Election Commission asked the field-level functionaries to submit a report to the Deputy Municipal Commissioners concerned stating how many voter slips were allotted, distributed and the balance with reasons.

Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Municipal Commissioners were directed to visit at least 10 per cent and 30 per cent of the households respectively and ascertain the proper distribution of voter slips.

Deputy Municipal Commissioners were also directed to hold a meeting of RWAs, apartment associations, gated community associations colony/basthi leaders on November 26 and make sure that 100 per cent of voter slips were distributed in their localities.

Any deviation in this regard would be viewed seriously and suitable disciplinary action initiated against the concerned, the SEC said.

