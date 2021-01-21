GHMC extends mediclaim policy for permanent employees

The financial expenditure for the previous year was Rs.3.71 crore towards the group mediclaim policy

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is extending mediclaim policy for its 3,142 permanent employees with a coverage of five family members and sum assured Rs.3 lakhs with a buffer limit of Rs.1 crore for the period of one year effective from November 11, 2020.

The financial expenditure for the previous year was Rs.3.71 crore towards the group mediclaim policy. For the current year, it is Rs.2.98 crore as a new firm quoted Rs.9500 premium a year per family. Considering the decrease in the premium amount, the municipal corporation is saving about Rs.73 lakh.

The Standing Committee, which met here on Thursday, approved the proposal along with 19 other agendas submitted by the officials. Among the agendas, the Standing Committee approved construction, operation and maintenance of 700 traffic umbrellas and traffic booths in GHMC limits with certain amenities at selected locations under design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis.

