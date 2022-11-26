GHMC forms teams to monitor, step up sanitation measures in Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has formed a team of officials to monitor and step up the sanitation measures in the city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: Following repeated complaints from the corporators about poor sanitation in their respective wards, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has formed a team of officials to monitor and step up the sanitation measures in the city.

During the council meetings of the civic body, corporators cutting across party lines have been highlighting the apathy in sanitation measures.

In wake of these complaints, a team comprising the GHMC Chief Medical Officer, three Joint Commissioners (JCs), a Superintendent Engineer (SE) and an Executive Engineer (EE) has been constituted.

According to a senior official, the team will take up surprise inspections during the morning and initiate appropriate measures where needed. The GHMC Commissioner has asked the team to inspect various localities including vulnerable points three days a week and submit a report.”

Meanwhile, the sanitation workers and Swachh Auto Tipper Drivers have been warned of stringent action in case of negligence while performing their duties and sanitary field assistants (SFAs) have been asked to maintain the attendance of sweepers.

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi also recently warned sanitation workers that those who do not report to duty for 14 consecutive days will be expelled from services. She pointed out that despite ample workforce and machinery, cleanliness was not up to the mark in the city.

Workers who are physically not fit were asked to report to the GHMC so that they can be relieved of their duties. Mayor said family members in such instances would be employed in their place.

The Swachh Auto Tipper drivers were also warned of action if the door-to-door collection of garbage was not done efficiently and they were asked to refrain from taking additional amounts for collecting garbage.

The GHMC for the coming financial year i.e., 2023-24 marked a Rs 1,048 crore in its annual budget prioritising cleanliness.

The other recent measures taken to scale up the sanitation standards in the city include, providing over 5,000 bins equipped with wheels to sweepers to collect waste and setting up two Construction and Demolition (C&D)waste recycling plants.